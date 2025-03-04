Ukraine’s military aid suspended by Trump after spat with Zelensky

WASHINGTON – Ukraine’s military support has been suspended after Donald Trump’s verbal spat with President Volodymyr Zelensky at White House session.

Days after the clash that made headlines, US President Donald Trump announced stopping military aid to Kyiv, a move deepens the growing tension between the two leaders, who were once allies in the conflict against Russia.

The decision comes after Trump upended US policy on Ukraine and Russia upon taking office, adopting a more conciliatory stance toward Moscow. The confrontation occurred last Friday at the White House, where Trump criticized Zelensky for not showing enough gratitude for the support the United States has provided in Ukraine’s fight against Russia.

A White House official confirmed suspension of military aid, saying that Trump is committed to pursuing peace and wants to ensure that US assistance is contributing to a long-term resolution. The official did not elaborate on the scope of the aid affected or how long the suspension would last.

Zelensky’s office has not yet responded to requests for comment, and the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington has remained silent on the issue.

Trump also took to social media, further expressing his displeasure with Zelensky’s remarks about the war’s long-term nature, calling them “the worst statement” and warning that the US would no longer tolerate such comments. Trump’s criticism highlights the deepening rift between the two leaders as the war in Ukraine continues to strain relations.

The situation remains fluid, and it is unclear how this break in US-Ukraine relations will impact the ongoing conflict with Russia or Ukraine’s future military support.