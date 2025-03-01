‘Make a Deal with Putin or Ukraine will lose US Support,’ fiery Donald Trump tells Zelensky

WASHINGTON – Heated moments between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Clash makes global headlines as tensions soar at White House Meeting.

A fiery confrontation between Trump and Zelensky comes amid debate on minerals deal to bolster US-Ukraine security ties, ut things go south as talks turned into an intense and personal debate over Ukraine’s stance in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

Trump warned Zelensky that Washington might withdraw its support unless Ukraine struck peace deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The exchange between the two leaders, filled with sharp interruptions and escalating tension, is now being dissected worldwide.

Trump’s blunt remarks to Zelensky, suggesting that Ukraine must compromise with Russia or risk losing US backing, immediately drew attention. “You need to negotiate with Putin, or we are out,” Trump can be heard saying.

The hot headed Trump was of view that Zelensky is “gambling with World War Three,” implying that Ukraine’s refusal to make concessions could lead to catastrophic global consequences.

The situation escalated further when US Vice President JD Vance, present at the meeting, backed Trump, urging Ukrainian President to look into diplomacy.

The fiery exchange ultimately ended with Zelensky leaving the White House abruptly, signaling a breakdown in negotiations and leaving the minerals deal in limbo.

International reactions have been swift, with EU leaders showing strong support for Zelensky. In Kyiv, many Ukrainians expressed frustration with the US, accusing Trump and his administration of disrespecting their country.

As the debate making rounds everywhere, all eyes are on next steps for both US and Ukraine as they navigate the delicate balance between diplomacy, conflict, and global security.