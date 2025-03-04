Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman to miss upcoming New Zealand tour due to injury

Saim Ayub Fakhar Zaman To Miss Upcoming New Zealand Tour Due To Injury

LAHORE – Pakistan’s star openers Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman will not be available for selection for the upcoming New Zealand tour as they are recovering from their injuries

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the squad for the white ball series – five T20Is and 3 ODIs – today amid reports that senior players such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah would be dropped.

Saim Ayub is under rehabilitation process after he fractured his ankle during a South Africa match in January earlier this year. He has also missed the Champions Trophy 2025 due to the injury.

Fakhar Zaman was ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy after suffering an injury while fielding in the opening match against New Zealand in Karachi.

The board in a statement said that his injury was serious, making him unavailable for the rest of the tournament.

Both Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman are expected to be fit for the upcoming tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

The Pakistan team is scheduled to leave for New Zealand on March 12, with the five-match T20I series set to commence on March 16.

In addition to the T20Is, Pakistan will also play three ODIs, with the tour running until April 5.

