Female BLA suicide bomber targets FC Convoy in Balochistan amid surge in attacks

QUETTA – A female suicide bomber of the banned Balochistan Liberation Army BLA targeted a convoy of paramilitary forces in Balochistan’s Kalat district, killing one troop and injuring four others.

A report shared by a foreign publication said the attack occurred as the Frontier Corps convoy was moving on N-25 Quetta-Karachi highway.

The female suicide bomber of Azad Faction of BLA approached the convoy and detonated herself near the FC fort, instantly killing one soldier and injuring four others, who were later rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for deadly attack as the group continued to use female fighters to carry out suicide bombings targeting Pakistani security forces. Several women of terror group conducted similar bobing including 2022 attack that killed three Chinese nationals in Karachi.

Authorities are looking into the attack for detailed report while security has been beefed up in the region following this attack. The use of female suicide bombers by the BLA signals a disturbing shift in the tactics of separatist groups in Balochistan, as they continue their campaign against the Pakistani state and foreign interests.

Sparsely populated Balochistan saw rise in militant violence, with hundreds military and law enforcement personnel killed last year, marking the deadliest year for government forces in a decade.

