Solider martyred in attack on security forces’ vehicle in Kalat

KALAT – An attack targeted a security forces’ vehicle on the main highway in Kalat district, Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of one personnel and injuries to four others.

According to reports, the wing commander remained safe, while Naik Attaullah was martyred, and soldier Wakeel along with others sustained injuries. The explosion occurred in the Mughalzai area.

Following the attack, security forces cordoned off the area, and the injured were shifted to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Kalat’s Deputy Commissioner confirmed that the explosion was a suicide attack.