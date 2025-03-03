Sonya Hussyn reveals Babar Azam is no longer her favourite cricketer

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn revealed that cricketer Babar Azam is no longer her favorite player.

She recently appeared on a private TV channel’s special transmission for the Champions Trophy, where she answered several interesting questions.

When asked about her favourite player in the Pakistan cricket team, Sonya replied, “Babar Bhai used to be my favorite, but not anymore.”

She added that she now has a new favorite player, though she couldn’t recall his name.

Talking about former cricketers, Sonya expressed her admiration for fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, saying, “He has a unique identity — even today, he stands out among the players.”