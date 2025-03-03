Youtuber Rajab Butt Slams Fahad Mustafa Over Family Vlogging Remarks

In a recent interview, YouTuber Rajab Butt harshly criticized actor Fahad Mustafa for his stance against family vlogging.

When asked about Fahad Mustafa, Rajab Butt initially refused to recognize him and remarked, “A senior earns respect through their own actions.”

Rajab Butt claimed that Fahad Mustafa, while sitting with one of his seniors, stated that he could not “sell” his family through videos. The YouTuber responded by saying, “Doesn’t everyone know how people get roles in dramas? It’s no secret.”

He added, “A senior is someone who commands respect through their conduct. By the grace of Allah, I earn my livelihood honestly and have never asked for a role in my life.”

Rajab Butt further criticized Fahad Mustafa, saying, “He talks about not selling his family, yet he showcases other people’s families. It would be better for Fahad Mustafa to keep his mouth shut.”

The YouTuber also took a jab at Fahad’s show, saying, “You shout on your show, ‘I want girls!’ — doesn’t that affect families watching at home? We, at least, work from our homes.”