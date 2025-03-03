Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

CM Maryam launches free solar panel scheme

Cm Maryam Launches Free Solar Panel Scheme

LAHORE – Punjab has officially launched the Free Solar Panel Scheme, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directing the swift completion of the installation process.

CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the scheme through an automated digital draw by announcing random numbers. She congratulated the lucky winners selected for the free solar panels.

During the briefing, the Secretary of Energy informed the CM that under this scheme, 94,483 solar systems will be installed within a year. The program targets households consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month, providing them with free solar systems.

Out of 861,000 applicants, 47,182 systems of 0.55 kW and 47,301 systems of 1.1 kW will be installed. The entire process is fully digitized, and verification will be done using consumers’ reference numbers and CNICs.

To assist beneficiaries, a dedicated helpline has also been set up. To prevent theft, solar panels and inverters will be linked to the recipient’s computerized ID card.

The initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions by 57,000 tons and lessen the federal government’s subsidy burden.

Following physical verification, solar panel installation will begin by the end of March, with the first phase expected to be completed by the end of July.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need for speedy implementation, stating that the goal is to provide relief from expensive electricity without any delays.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 3 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search