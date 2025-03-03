Cm Maryam Launches Free Solar Panel Scheme

LAHORE – Punjab has officially launched the Free Solar Panel Scheme, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directing the swift completion of the installation process.

CM Maryam Nawaz inaugurated the scheme through an automated digital draw by announcing random numbers. She congratulated the lucky winners selected for the free solar panels.

During the briefing, the Secretary of Energy informed the CM that under this scheme, 94,483 solar systems will be installed within a year. The program targets households consuming up to 200 units of electricity per month, providing them with free solar systems.

Out of 861,000 applicants, 47,182 systems of 0.55 kW and 47,301 systems of 1.1 kW will be installed. The entire process is fully digitized, and verification will be done using consumers’ reference numbers and CNICs.

To assist beneficiaries, a dedicated helpline has also been set up. To prevent theft, solar panels and inverters will be linked to the recipient’s computerized ID card.

The initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions by 57,000 tons and lessen the federal government’s subsidy burden.

Following physical verification, solar panel installation will begin by the end of March, with the first phase expected to be completed by the end of July.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the need for speedy implementation, stating that the goal is to provide relief from expensive electricity without any delays.