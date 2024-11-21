Sonya Hussyn’s debut film ‘Babli/Babar’ selected for Cannes Film Festival

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn has achieved global recognition with her production debut. Her film Babli/Babar has been selected for the Cannes World Film Festival, chosen from thousands of international entries.

Directed by Kamran Faiq and written by Qurb Abbas, the film is produced by Ramsha Amjad and Abdullah Kamran. It features a fresh cast, including Husnain Rana, Tanveer Syed, Zeeshan Haider, Fahad Hashmi, Usman Chaudhry, Razia Malik, and Amtisal Hussain.

Sonya shared this milestone with her fans on Instagram, expressing her joy: “It is an incredible moment for me that my first produced film has made it to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This is not just a win for our team but also for Pakistani cinema.”

She credited the success to director Kamran Faiq’s vision and the dedication of her team, thanking producers Ramsha Amjad and Abdullah Kamran for their exceptional efforts.

Babli/Babar marks a significant milestone in Sonya Hussyn’s career and serves as a proud representation of Pakistani storytelling on the global stage.