Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sonya Hussyn’s debut film ‘Babli/Babar’ selected for Cannes Film Festival

Sonya Hussyns Debut Film Babli Babar Selected For Cannes Film Festival

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn has achieved global recognition with her production debut. Her film Babli/Babar has been selected for the Cannes World Film Festival, chosen from thousands of international entries.

Directed by Kamran Faiq and written by Qurb Abbas, the film is produced by Ramsha Amjad and Abdullah Kamran. It features a fresh cast, including Husnain Rana, Tanveer Syed, Zeeshan Haider, Fahad Hashmi, Usman Chaudhry, Razia Malik, and Amtisal Hussain.

Sonya shared this milestone with her fans on Instagram, expressing her joy: “It is an incredible moment for me that my first produced film has made it to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. This is not just a win for our team but also for Pakistani cinema.”

She credited the success to director Kamran Faiq’s vision and the dedication of her team, thanking producers Ramsha Amjad and Abdullah Kamran for their exceptional efforts.

Babli/Babar marks a significant milestone in Sonya Hussyn’s career and serves as a proud representation of Pakistani storytelling on the global stage.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 21 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.1
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search