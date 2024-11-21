Sajal Aly turns up the heat in latest shoot

KARACHI – Sajal Aly is one of Pakistan’s most talented and beautiful actors who has made her name in the entertainment industry in a very short span of time.

She is one of the most followed actors on social media platforms where she has a very strong presence as she is followed by 10.6 million people on Instagram.

Recently, Sajal made headlines after her impressive role in “Zard Patton Ka Bunn” drama serial. She used to share her photoshoots on Insta to keep herself connected with fans.

This time around, she shared a couple of photos, which has truly turned up the heat and every fan is undoubtedly feeling it.

Sajal looks fascinating as she gave mesmerizing pose for the photo while wearing a coat as winters are around the corner.

“Can’t get over how pretty you look,” a fan wrote while gushing over her beauty.