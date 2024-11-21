Imran Khan reveals offer to halt Nov 24 protests

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has stated that PTI founder Imran Khan revealed an offer was made through Ali Amin Gandapur and Barrister Gohar, suggesting that if the protests were postponed, everything would be resolved.

During a meeting with PTI leadership at Adiala Jail, Imran Khan shared that the offer also included the release of under-trial detainees, including himself, as a sign of seriousness for negotiations. However, he noted that this demand, which could have been immediately fulfilled, was ignored, indicating the intent was merely to halt the protests.

According to PTI, Imran Khan further stated that he is facing a barrage of cases in jail, reflecting a “banana republic” approach. Despite High Court bail approvals, predetermined decisions ensure his continued detention. He warned that once the 26th Constitutional Amendment is fully implemented, relief would become impossible.

Imran Khan also remarked that the government’s intentions are now clear—protests will continue alongside negotiations. He expressed doubt about his release before November 24, urging the release of PTI detainees as a gesture of seriousness in talks.

The PTI leadership quoted Imran Khan, emphasizing that political parties never shut the door on dialogue but refrained from naming those involved in the discussions.