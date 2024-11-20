Imran Khan arrested in new case after getting bail in Toshakhana case

RAWALPINDI – Rawalpindi police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in a case registered at New Town Police Station.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Imran Khan in the new Toshakhana case and ordered his release.

The court directed the PTI founder to submit bail bonds worth 1 million rupees each and also ordered him to appear before the trial court.

Rawalpindi police arrested Imran Khan in a case filed at the New Town Police Station.

According to the spokesperson, a case was registered against the PTI founder for arson and damaging property.

Police confirmed that the case against him includes charges under anti-terrorism laws and other sections, with an investigation team led by the SSP Investigation.

Police stated that Imran Khan will be presented in court tomorrow for a physical remand hearing.

It is worth noting that the case against Imran Khan was registered at New Town Police Station on September 28.