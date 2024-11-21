Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – 21 November 2024

KARACHI – Gold Rates in Pakistan on November 22, 2024 Thursday stand at Rs274,300 per tola and 10grams cost stands at Rs235,168.

22 karat Gold is being sold at255,475 per tola, 21 Karat at 243,862, and 18 Karat at 209,025.

These rates are from Sarafa Association and are subject to fluctuations.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Gold Type New Price per Tola Rs274,300 per 10 Grams Rs235,168

Gold price in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad