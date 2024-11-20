Imran Khan granted bail in new Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD — The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday granted bail to former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case-II.

IHC’s Justice Mian Gul Aurangzeb Hasan announced the decision, directing Imran Khan to submit surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

The former premier is likely to remain in jail as he is facing dozens of other cases.

During the hearing, the court inquired if any action has been taken against the three customs officers who had miscalculated the prices of the jewellery.

In response, the FIA prosecutor stated that while the customs officers were negligent, their actions did not constitute criminal misconduct. The individual who benefited financially was the one who committed criminal misconduct.

The prosecutor further stated that the Bulgarian jewelry set was kept illegally by the suspect as it was not deposited in Toshakhana.

After hearing arguments, the court granted bail to Imran Khan, directing him to appear before the trial court for further proceedings.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested the founder of the PTI founder, and his wife Bushra Bibi, in connection with the second Tosha Khana case on July 13, 2024.

Imran Khan is accused of acquiring valuable gifts at a lower price during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022. He is alleged to have sold these gifts for a total of $635,000, making whooping profit.

Among the gifts received by Imran Khan was a valuable watch from Saudi Arabia, which featured a model of the Kaaba.