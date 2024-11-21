Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

IHC orders govt to negotiate with PTI over Nov 24 protest

ISLAMABAD – The Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court has directed the Interior Minister to hold peaceful and constitutionally compliant negotiations with PTI regarding their protest.

According to media reports, following the hearing of a plea to stop the PTI protest, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a five-page verdict.

The court instructed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to initiate talks with PTI and suggested forming a committee for this purpose. The minister or another suitable individual should lead the committee and engage PTI leadership.

The court emphasized that the committee should inform PTI leadership about the sensitivity of the Belarusian President’s visit. The Chief Commissioner of Islamabad should also be included in the committee. The court expressed confidence that such communication could lead to progress.

The court further added that if negotiations fail, the Interior Minister must ensure peace in Islamabad in accordance with the law.

Government launches crackdown against PTI, arrest teams formed

