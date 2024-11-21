Government launches crackdown against PTI, arrest teams formed

Authorities have decided to intensify their crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), forming special teams to arrest its workers.

According to sources, federal police have planned a grand operation around Islamabad’s 26 Number Chungi area. Station House Officers (SHOs) from all precincts have been summoned with their teams to execute the operation, aimed at clearing the area of PTI workers and illegal Afghan residents.

To ensure sustained control, a significant police force will remain stationed in and around 26 Number Chungi on a permanent basis.

The decision follows an incident during a PTI protest last month when a police officer was martyred near the area.

In addition to this operation, strict measures are being implemented to counter PTI’s planned protests on November 24 in Islamabad. Containers have been placed at key entry points, and Section 144 has been imposed in the federal capital for two months, extending to the neighboring city of Rawalpindi.

Furthermore, internet and mobile services are being partially suspended in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad as part of the government’s efforts to disrupt communication during the protests.

These actions are a response to PTI’s call for nationwide participation in protests, prompting the government to bolster its security measures and minimize potential disruptions in the capital.