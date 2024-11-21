Icc Issues Arrest Warrant For Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of committing war crimes.

According to international news agencies, the ICC has also issued warrants for former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades.

The ICC’s Chief Prosecutor had submitted a formal request in May this year to issue arrest warrants against Netanyahu and others for alleged war crimes.

The move comes amid ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza, which began on October 7. Reports indicate that over 44,000 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 17,000 children, while over 104,000 individuals have been injured in the conflict.

This unprecedented step by the ICC marks a significant development in the pursuit of accountability for the escalating violence in Gaza. However, it remains to be seen how these warrants will be enforced, given the geopolitical complexities involved.