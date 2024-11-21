Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Mathira reveals shocking details about leaked explicit videos

Pakistani actress, model, and host Mathira has made a new revelation regarding her leaked explicit videos.

Recently, Mathira appeared on a private TV program, where she discussed various aspects of her showbiz and personal life. During the interview, the host questioned her about the leaked videos, prompting Mathira to explain in detail how the videos were created and made public.

Mathira shared that the incident dates back to 2021, when explicit videos allegedly involving her surfaced online. She revealed that a man from Jhang edited and fabricated the videos, selling them for as little as Rs2,000, which led to their widespread circulation.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ShowbizShowsha (@showbizshowsha)

She mentioned that when social media pages started sharing these videos as news, she confronted them, emphasizing that personal videos or photos should not be treated as news content.

Taking swift action, Mathira contacted the cybercrime authorities, which led to the identification and action against the man from Jhang.

She added that this person was also selling explicit videos of other girls, though she was unsure whether those videos were genuine or fake. She expressed concern for the difficulties faced by the victims, saying such incidents can be devastating for young women.

Mathira credited her ability to handle the situation to her strong background and the support of her family and friends.

She highlighted that when a girl experiences such an ordeal, it deeply affects her life, often causing a downward spiral.

It is worth mentioning that just a few days ago, Mathira’s private videos went viral on social media again. She responded by calling them deepfake videos created using AI, pointing out that her body features several tattoos, which were absent in the circulated clips.

