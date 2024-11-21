Recreational places reopened as Punjab further eases smog restriction

LAHORE – The Punjab government has announced reopening of recreational places across the province after smog subsided.

All parks, zoos, and recreational areas will open from November 22 and citizens can visit them until 8 PM, as per the notification issued by the government.

DG Environment Dr. Imran Hamed Sheikh said parks, zoos, playgrounds, and outdoor sports will be allowed. All recreational spots will remain open until 8 PM, and all kinds of festivals and exhibitions have also been permitted.

However, markets in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala will close at 8 PM, and this decision applies to shops, shopping malls, and markets.

According to the notification, pharmacies, tandoors, departmental and grocery stores, along with essential item shops, will remain open after 8 pm.

The decision comes days after the provincial government reopened educational institutions following a reduction in smog.

However, the air quality is still unhealthy in Lahore as AQI of the city standing at 211, according to live rankings available on IQAir website.

Meanwhile, PM2.5 concentration in Lahore is currently 27.1 times the WHO annual air quality guideline value.