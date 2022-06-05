Saudi Arabia hosts 4th OIC moot on mediation
ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia on Sunday hosts a two-day conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) highlighting the Muslim body’s role in maintaining regional and global peace and security.
Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted the conference titled Experiences and prospects in collaboration with the OIC in Jeddah. Speakers from different regions participated in the conference to enrich its sessions.
OIC chief Hissein Brahim Taha called mediation crucial to OIC while addressing; he said the fourth session of the Mediation Conference is being held at a critical juncture, and at a time when the world is in dire need of mediation, dialogue and negotiations to resolve conflicts.
Secretary-General: 60% of the conflicts in the world occur in the #OIC Zone, so OIC Member States have a strong commitment to resolving the outstanding conflicts in a peaceful and lasting manner. pic.twitter.com/DzkaAk45N7— OIC (@OIC_OCI) June 5, 2022
He maintained that more than half of the clashes in the world occur in the OIC Zone, adding the Member States of the top Muslim body have a strong commitment to resolving the outstanding conflicts in a peaceful and lasting manner.
Taha also recalled OIC's role in establishing peace in several states including Somalia, Guinea, and Iraq.
Opening session of the 4th OIC Conference on Mediation "Experiences and Prospects" hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the OIC in Jeddah on 5-6 June 2022 https://t.co/ffcHcAkaIJ— OIC (@OIC_OCI) June 5, 2022
OIC moot includes five sessions dealing, among other things, with the role of OIC in the field of mediation, the humanitarian perspective on mediation, and partnerships with international and regional organizations, per a press release.
Saudi, Chinese FMs land in Pakistan to attend OIC ... 07:44 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, and Chinese ...
The official statement added that more than 200 experts representing the OIC member states, OIC institutions, the United Nations, the International Committee of Red Cross and Red Crescent, special research centers as well as prominent regional and international figures in the field of mediation, including several observers in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) participated in the conference.
