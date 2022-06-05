Pakistan extends condolences to Bangladesh fire victims
At least 49 killed and over 300 injured after huge inferno and blasts hit the container depot in Chittagong
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Sunday extended the heartiest condolences to the victims of the massive fire, which broke out in a container depot in southeastern Bangladesh, claiming 49 lives so far.
Foreign Office spokesperson has offered profound condolences over the loss of precious lives in the unfortunate incident.
A tweet shared by Foreign Office said the people of Pakistan, as well as government, are deeply saddened by the sad incident and offer condolences to the families of the victims, the government and brotherly people of Bangladesh. MoFA official also prayed for quick recovery of the injured person.
Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives due to fire at a container facility in #Bangladesh.— Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) June 5, 2022
Profound condolences to the families of the victims, the government, and the brotherly people of Bangladesh. We pray for quick recovery of the injured.
Reports in international media suggest that at least 49 people died while hundreds suffered injuries after a massive fire swept through a container depot in southeastern Bangladesh.
At least five firefighters were killed in the explosion and several more were injured. Workers and even some journalists are still missing.
Meanwhile, several injured are said to be in critical condition and the number of the deceased people is expected to soar.
Pray for Bangladesh,Chittagong 💔🤲#Bangladesh #Chittagong #PrayForChittagong #PrayForChattogram pic.twitter.com/ylkhyLI8RQ— ᴮᴱSabu⁷🍒PROOF🖤 (@sabuuu_07) June 5, 2022
The inferno erupted at a container facility on Saturday night that triggered several blasts due to chemicals in some of the containers.
The explosions were said to be huge that were heard in adjourning areas, it also shattered the windows of nearby buildings.
