World’s tallest, shortest women meet for the first time, heartwarming video goes viral

A heartwarming meeting between the world’s tallest and shortest women has captured the attention of social media users, bringing smiles to many faces.

Guinness World Records shared a video on Instagram of the historic meeting between Jyoti, the world’s shortest woman from India, and Rumeysa, the world’s tallest woman from Turkey.

In the video, filmed in London, both women are seen enjoying each other’s company, sipping tea and chatting in a cheerful mood. Upon seeing Jyoti, Rumeysa complimented her, saying, “You are very beautiful,” to which Jyoti responded by calling Rumeysa beautiful as well.

The caption of the video shared by Guinness World Records reads, “The world’s shortest woman and tallest woman, Rumeysa, are meeting for the first time today.” The video has gained many likes and views from social media users.

Who is Rumeysa, the World’s Tallest Woman?

Born in 1997, Rumeysa is a lawyer and public speaker. She was diagnosed with Weaver syndrome in her childhood, a condition that caused her height to be unusually tall compared to other children.

In 2014, she set the world record for the tallest teenage girl, and in October 2021, she was awarded the Guinness World Record for the tallest woman.

Rumeysa’s height is 215.16 cm (7 feet 0.7 inches). Due to her height, she faces difficulty walking and uses a wheelchair for mobility.

Who is Jyoti, the World’s Shortest Woman?

Jyoti, from Nagpur, India, was diagnosed with a condition called achondroplasia at the age of 5, which is a form of dwarfism, limiting her growth to a certain height.

At 30 years old, Jyoti has appeared in a music video by famous singer Mika Singh and recently acted in an American TV series.

On December 16, 2011, she set the Guinness World Record for the shortest woman in the world. Her height is 62.8 cm.