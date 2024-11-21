Controversy brews over Imran Khan’s KSA visit as Gen (r) Bajwa refutes Bushra Bibi’s claims

ISLAMABAD – Former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa has refuted claims made by PTI chairman Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, regarding receiving calls following Imran Khan’s return from Medina.

“I have received no such calls,” Bajwa clarified during a telephone conversation with senior ARY anchor Muhammad Malick, stating that he did not receive any calls after the PTI founder’s visit to Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, in a video message, Bushra Bibi recounted a past incident, stating, “When Imran Khan returned from Medina after performing Umrah barefoot, former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa received a call asking, ‘Who have you brought with you? We want to end the Sharia system in Pakistan, and you have brought in those who are advocates of Sharia.’”

Addressing accusations of inciting violence, particularly regarding the controversial slogan “al-Jihad al-Jihad,” Bushra Bibi firmly denied any such directives from PTI’s leadership. She clarified that these slogans stemmed from public sentiments and were not instructed by the party.

Bushra Bibi also dismissed reports suggesting that PTI leaders had considered postponing the November 24 protest in exchange for assurances, calling them “mere propaganda.” She reiterated, “The protest on November 24 will proceed at all costs.”

PTI chairman Imran Khan has urged supporters to march toward Islamabad on Sunday to demand the “restoration of democracy and judiciary.” Bushra Bibi emphasized that PTI’s plans remain unchanged, despite attempts to discourage them.