Bushra Bibi vows peaceful protest on Nov 24, rejects rumours of revenge

ISLAMABAD – Jailed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, clarifies that the PTI leadership has never supported violence and remains committed to advocating peaceful political expression.

In a video message shared on PTI’s official platform on X, she stated, “No one can be stopped from a peaceful protest.”

Bushra Bibi emphasized that PTI has always adhered to lawful means of political expression, saying, “We have never taken the law into our own hands, and we will continue to uphold this principle.”

She also addressed rumors suggesting that Imran Khan might seek revenge against political opponents upon his release from jail.

Dismissing such claims as baseless, she said, “Those spreading such rumors are lying. PTI’s founders believe in forgiveness when in power. I assure the institutions there will be no revenge.”

Bushra Bibi reiterated her husband’s commitment to reconciliation, stating, “Revenge will never be a part of Imran Khan’s vision. Forgiveness remains central to his political ideology.”

Responding to accusations that PTI has incited violence, particularly regarding the slogan “al-Jihad al-Jihad,” Bushra Bibi firmly denied any such directives from the party. She explained that these slogans reflected public sentiments and were not issued by PTI leadership.

She narrated a past incident and said, “When Imran Khan returned from Medina, former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa received a call asking, “Who have you brought with you? We want to end the Sharia system in Pakistan, and you have brought in those who are advocates of Sharia.”

Touching on the country’s ongoing political crisis, she criticised the government for prioritizing power over national welfare, contrasting this with Imran Khan’s dedication to achieving “real freedom” for the people of Pakistan.

Bushra Bibi also addressed the planned November 24 protest, tying any potential postponement to her husband’s release from jail.

“The date of the protest could only change if Imran Khan is released and is able to personally outline the next steps for the nation,” she stated.

She dismissed reports suggesting that PTI leaders had requested a postponement in exchange for assurances, calling them “mere propaganda.” She firmly declared, “The protest on November 24 will proceed at all costs.”

The PTI founder has urged supporters to march toward Islamabad on Sunday to demand the “restoration of democracy and judiciary.” Bushra Bibi reiterated that the party’s plans remain unchanged despite any attempts to dissuade them.