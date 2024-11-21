Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Bushra Bibi vows peaceful protest on Nov 24, rejects rumours of revenge

Bushra Bibi Vows Peaceful Protest On Nov 24 Rejects Rumours Of Revenge

ISLAMABAD – Jailed former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, clarifies that the PTI leadership has never supported violence and remains committed to advocating peaceful political expression.

In a video message shared on PTI’s official platform on X, she stated, “No one can be stopped from a peaceful protest.”

Bushra Bibi emphasized that PTI has always adhered to lawful means of political expression, saying, “We have never taken the law into our own hands, and we will continue to uphold this principle.”

She also addressed rumors suggesting that Imran Khan might seek revenge against political opponents upon his release from jail.

Dismissing such claims as baseless, she said, “Those spreading such rumors are lying. PTI’s founders believe in forgiveness when in power. I assure the institutions there will be no revenge.”

Bushra Bibi reiterated her husband’s commitment to reconciliation, stating, “Revenge will never be a part of Imran Khan’s vision. Forgiveness remains central to his political ideology.”

Responding to accusations that PTI has incited violence, particularly regarding the slogan “al-Jihad al-Jihad,” Bushra Bibi firmly denied any such directives from the party. She explained that these slogans reflected public sentiments and were not issued by PTI leadership.

She narrated a past incident and said, “When Imran Khan returned from Medina, former army chief General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa received a call asking, “Who have you brought with you? We want to end the Sharia system in Pakistan, and you have brought in those who are advocates of Sharia.”

Touching on the country’s ongoing political crisis, she criticised the government for prioritizing power over national welfare, contrasting this with Imran Khan’s dedication to achieving “real freedom” for the people of Pakistan.

Bushra Bibi also addressed the planned November 24 protest, tying any potential postponement to her husband’s release from jail.

“The date of the protest could only change if Imran Khan is released and is able to personally outline the next steps for the nation,” she stated.

She dismissed reports suggesting that PTI leaders had requested a postponement in exchange for assurances, calling them “mere propaganda.” She firmly declared, “The protest on November 24 will proceed at all costs.”

The PTI founder has urged supporters to march toward Islamabad on Sunday to demand the “restoration of democracy and judiciary.” Bushra Bibi reiterated that the party’s plans remain unchanged despite any attempts to dissuade them.

Imran Khan denies reports of Bushra Bibi entering politics

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 21 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.6 279.1
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search