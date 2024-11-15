Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Imran Khan denies reports of Bushra Bibi entering politics

Imran Khan Denies Reports Of Bushra Bibi Entering Politics

PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has refuted claims about his wife, Bushra Bibi, entering politics. Speaking through PTI leader Faisal Chaudhry Advocate outside Adiala Jail, Khan clarified that Bushra Bibi is not participating in politics and has no plans to do so.

“Bushra Bibi’s role is limited to delivering messages to party leaders due to the restrictions placed on my communication,” Khan explained. The clarification comes amidst reports that Bushra Bibi coordinated with PTI members ahead of the party’s November 24 protest in Islamabad.

Faisal Chaudhry dismissed the speculation, stating, “When direct communication is denied, messages must be delivered through someone. Bushra Bibi was acting in that capacity and nothing more.”

He also criticized the ongoing legal cases against Imran Khan, calling them baseless and politically motivated. Chaudhry demanded the resignation of the NAB Chairman and investigators, accusing them of bias and misconduct. He further stated, “The trial against Imran Khan in false cases reflects the absence of democracy in the country.”

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan also addressed the media, highlighting recent developments in the Toshakhana case. He claimed that the High Court’s dismissal of the case exposed flaws in the process, including the denial of Imran Khan’s right to defense and cross-examination of witnesses. He expressed confidence that the £190 million NAB reference would face a similar outcome.

Regarding PTI’s planned protest, Ali Muhammad Khan said the party’s leadership would finalize the venue in Islamabad. The protest, scheduled for November 24, aims to address political grievances and rally public support.

As rumors about Bushra Bibi’s political role circulate, PTI has reiterated that her involvement is strictly limited to message delivery and does not signify any entry into active politics.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 15 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search