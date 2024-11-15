Imran Khan denies reports of Bushra Bibi entering politics

PTI founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has refuted claims about his wife, Bushra Bibi, entering politics. Speaking through PTI leader Faisal Chaudhry Advocate outside Adiala Jail, Khan clarified that Bushra Bibi is not participating in politics and has no plans to do so.

“Bushra Bibi’s role is limited to delivering messages to party leaders due to the restrictions placed on my communication,” Khan explained. The clarification comes amidst reports that Bushra Bibi coordinated with PTI members ahead of the party’s November 24 protest in Islamabad.

Faisal Chaudhry dismissed the speculation, stating, “When direct communication is denied, messages must be delivered through someone. Bushra Bibi was acting in that capacity and nothing more.”

He also criticized the ongoing legal cases against Imran Khan, calling them baseless and politically motivated. Chaudhry demanded the resignation of the NAB Chairman and investigators, accusing them of bias and misconduct. He further stated, “The trial against Imran Khan in false cases reflects the absence of democracy in the country.”

PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan also addressed the media, highlighting recent developments in the Toshakhana case. He claimed that the High Court’s dismissal of the case exposed flaws in the process, including the denial of Imran Khan’s right to defense and cross-examination of witnesses. He expressed confidence that the £190 million NAB reference would face a similar outcome.

Regarding PTI’s planned protest, Ali Muhammad Khan said the party’s leadership would finalize the venue in Islamabad. The protest, scheduled for November 24, aims to address political grievances and rally public support.

As rumors about Bushra Bibi’s political role circulate, PTI has reiterated that her involvement is strictly limited to message delivery and does not signify any entry into active politics.