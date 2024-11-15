Nationwide Namaz-e-Istisqa held to seek rain amid smog crisis

In a united effort to combat the smog choking large parts of Pakistan, Namaz-e-Istisqa, a special prayer for rain, was offered nationwide on Friday. Worshippers gathered in mosques and open spaces, appealing for divine intervention to bring rainfall and alleviate the worsening air quality.

At Lahore’s historic Badshahi Mosque, Khatib Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad led the prayer following Friday prayers. Hundreds of people joined the congregation, earnestly praying for relief from the smog that has disrupted lives and posed serious health risks.

In Islamabad, Namaz-e-Istisqa was performed at the Kohsar Block under the Prime Minister’s directive. Federal and provincial authorities were instructed to organize similar prayer gatherings nationwide, underscoring the situation’s urgency.

Smog has caused widespread respiratory illnesses and hampered daily activities, making it a pressing environmental and public health issue. Authorities hope that the collective prayers, along with ongoing efforts to address pollution, will bring much-needed rainfall to clear the skies and restore normalcy.