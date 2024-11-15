Last supermoon of 2024 and meteor shower to grace the skies tonight

Stargazers in Pakistan are in for a celestial spectacle tonight, as the last supermoon of 2024 will illuminate the night sky alongside a dazzling meteor shower. The supermoon will be at its peak brightness at 2:28 AM, offering a breathtaking view.

According to renowned astronomer Dr. Javed Iqbal, a supermoon occurs when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, appearing larger and brighter than usual.

What is a Supermoon?

Dr. Iqbal explains that during this phenomenon, the distance between the Earth and the Moon shrinks to approximately 360,378 kilometers, compared to the average distance of 384,400 kilometers. This closer proximity makes the moon appear about 14% larger and 30% brighter in the sky, creating a stunning visual effect.

Enhancing the night’s splendor, a meteor shower will coincide with the supermoon, promising a double celestial treat. The American Meteor Society reports that the meteor shower will peak as the moon reaches its zenith at 2:29 AM, at a distance of roughly 225,000 miles from Earth.

Meteorites are expected to streak across the sky in significant numbers, adding to the brilliance of the supermoon. This rare combination of events is anticipated to leave skywatchers with an unforgettable view of the heavens.

Astronomy enthusiasts are encouraged to head to open spaces away from city lights for the best experience of this remarkable celestial display.