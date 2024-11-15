Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Last supermoon of 2024 and meteor shower to grace the skies tonight

Last Supermoon Of 2024 And Meteor Shower To Grace The Skies Tonight

Stargazers in Pakistan are in for a celestial spectacle tonight, as the last supermoon of 2024 will illuminate the night sky alongside a dazzling meteor shower. The supermoon will be at its peak brightness at 2:28 AM, offering a breathtaking view.

According to renowned astronomer Dr. Javed Iqbal, a supermoon occurs when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its elliptical orbit, appearing larger and brighter than usual.

What is a Supermoon?

Dr. Iqbal explains that during this phenomenon, the distance between the Earth and the Moon shrinks to approximately 360,378 kilometers, compared to the average distance of 384,400 kilometers. This closer proximity makes the moon appear about 14% larger and 30% brighter in the sky, creating a stunning visual effect.

Enhancing the night’s splendor, a meteor shower will coincide with the supermoon, promising a double celestial treat. The American Meteor Society reports that the meteor shower will peak as the moon reaches its zenith at 2:29 AM, at a distance of roughly 225,000 miles from Earth.

Meteorites are expected to streak across the sky in significant numbers, adding to the brilliance of the supermoon. This rare combination of events is anticipated to leave skywatchers with an unforgettable view of the heavens.

Astronomy enthusiasts are encouraged to head to open spaces away from city lights for the best experience of this remarkable celestial display.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 15 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search