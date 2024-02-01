Inside Aiman Zaman and Mujtaba Lakhani's vibrant Sangeet event

Aiman Zaman, the acclaimed Pakistani social media influencer, actress, and model, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her notable performances in hit dramas such as "Jannat Say Aagay," "Chanda," "Baylagaam," and more.
Despite entering the scene without a traditional artistic background, she has managed to carve her niche in the drama industry. With 7.6 million followers on TikTok and 1.4 million on Instagram, her online presence reflects her widespread popularity.
Zaman, who is set to tie the knot with her friend and fiance Mujtaba Lakhani, recently commenced her wedding festivities with a dazzling Sangeet event. The actress shared enchanting HD pictures on social media, offering a glimpse into the joyous celebration with Mujtaba.
Aiman and Mujtaba's love story, often documented on their social media accounts, has captured the hearts of millions. The Sangeet event portrayed the couple in their element, radiating joy and affection as they marked the beginning of their lifelong journey together. The pictures showcased the duo's magnetic chemistry, capturing the essence of their relationship.
The bride stole the spotlight in a breathtaking ensemble, donning a vibrant, jewel-encrusted floor-length dress courtesy of Haseen's. Her hair, elegantly styled in a side-part adorned with a jhoomar, added an extra touch of glamour to her look. On the other side, the groom exuded sheer charisma, dressed to perfection in a dashing black kurta paired with a vibrant purple sherwani.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
