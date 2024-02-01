Inside Aiman Zaman and Mujtaba Lakhani's vibrant Sangeet event

Aiman Zaman, the acclaimed Pakistani social media influencer, actress, and model, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her notable performances in hit dramas such as "Jannat Say Aagay," "Chanda," "Baylagaam," and more.

Despite entering the scene without a traditional artistic background, she has managed to carve her niche in the drama industry. With 7.6 million followers on TikTok and 1.4 million on Instagram, her online presence reflects her widespread popularity.

Zaman, who is set to tie the knot with her friend and fiance Mujtaba Lakhani, recently commenced her wedding festivities with a dazzling Sangeet event. The actress shared enchanting HD pictures on social media, offering a glimpse into the joyous celebration with Mujtaba.

Aiman and Mujtaba's love story, often documented on their social media accounts, has captured the hearts of millions. The Sangeet event portrayed the couple in their element, radiating joy and affection as they marked the beginning of their lifelong journey together. The pictures showcased the duo's magnetic chemistry, capturing the essence of their relationship.

The bride stole the spotlight in a breathtaking ensemble, donning a vibrant, jewel-encrusted floor-length dress courtesy of Haseen's. Her hair, elegantly styled in a side-part adorned with a jhoomar, added an extra touch of glamour to her look. On the other side, the groom exuded sheer charisma, dressed to perfection in a dashing black kurta paired with a vibrant purple sherwani.

