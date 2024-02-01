Search

Lifestyle

Inside Aiman Zaman and Mujtaba Lakhani's vibrant Sangeet event

Maheen Khawaja
09:13 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
Inside Aiman Zaman and Mujtaba Lakhani's vibrant Sangeet event
Source: Instagram

Aiman Zaman, the acclaimed Pakistani social media influencer, actress, and model, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with her notable performances in hit dramas such as "Jannat Say Aagay," "Chanda," "Baylagaam," and more.

Despite entering the scene without a traditional artistic background, she has managed to carve her niche in the drama industry. With 7.6 million followers on TikTok and 1.4 million on Instagram, her online presence reflects her widespread popularity.

Zaman, who is set to tie the knot with her friend and fiance Mujtaba Lakhani, recently commenced her wedding festivities with a dazzling Sangeet event. The actress shared enchanting HD pictures on social media, offering a glimpse into the joyous celebration with Mujtaba.

Aiman and Mujtaba's love story, often documented on their social media accounts, has captured the hearts of millions. The Sangeet event portrayed the couple in their element, radiating joy and affection as they marked the beginning of their lifelong journey together. The pictures showcased the duo's magnetic chemistry, capturing the essence of their relationship.

The bride stole the spotlight in a breathtaking ensemble, donning a vibrant, jewel-encrusted floor-length dress courtesy of Haseen's. Her hair, elegantly styled in a side-part adorned with a jhoomar, added an extra touch of glamour to her look. On the other side, the groom exuded sheer charisma, dressed to perfection in a dashing black kurta paired with a vibrant purple sherwani.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/19-Jan-2021/watch-aiman-zaman-and-husband-respond-to-leaked-video-controversy

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:33 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Acting legend Talat Hussain battles dementia, Faysal Quraishi and ...

10:37 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Parineeti Chopra takes center stage with tears and triumph in first ...

09:11 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Imran Abbas hopes "Jee Ve Sohneya Jee" will bridge the gap between ...

03:52 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Mahira Khan to headline Jashn-e-Rekhta event in Dubai

06:44 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum go shopping for sister's wedding!

04:19 PM | 26 Jan, 2024

Anzela Abbasi celebrates birthday with friends and family

Lifestyle

08:56 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Ashfaque Satti responds to domestic violence allegation from third ...

10:46 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

British Asian Trust cuts ties with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after ...

10:03 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Celebrities rally behind Nomaika Ashfaque for speaking up against ...

11:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's rising star Annural Khalid makes history as Spotify's ...

04:43 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Ali Zafar likely to get chance to sing HBL PSL 9 song

11:35 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Pakistani celebs outraged as Imran Khan receives 14-year sentence

Advertisement

Latest

10:02 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Fly Jinnah launches international operations with direct flights to Sharjah

Gold & Silver Rate

02:37 PM | 1 Feb, 2024

Gold registers gains as per tola price surged to Rs216,300 in Pakistan

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 1 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 1 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5  281.70 
Euro EUR 301  304 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354  357
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.86 751.86
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.68 41.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.95 917.95
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.34 173.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 727.03 735.03
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.76 27.06
Swiss Franc CHF 324.29 324.29
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 1 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 1st February, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: