Pakistan Army rescues tourists stranded in Murree snowfall

MURREE – Dozens of tourists and vehicles stranded due to heavy snowfall in Murree have been safely transferred to safer locations by the Pakistan Army troops.
Due to heavy snowfall in Murree and surrounding areas, many tourists have stranded at various locations in the hill station. Pakistan Army conducted rescue operation and evacuated tourists from affected areas.
Heavy snowfall continues intermittently in Murree and adjacent areas, leading to the closure of several roads and causing difficulties for local residents and tourists.
Heavy snowfall overnight in Murree has led to unexpected conditions for unprepared visitors, resulting in overcrowding &lack of available accommodation. Travelers are advised to secure their bookings prior to arrival to avoid inconvenience. #Murree #Snowfall #Snow#selfish pic.twitter.com/8A7n1lCNXi
During the operation, hundreds of vehicles and stranded tourists were rescued from the surrounding areas of Murree.
In the operation, Pakistani Army personnel, along with essential supplies, are collaborating with local administrative authorities to clear routes.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 1, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.5 for buying and 281.70 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 301 for buying and 304 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 354 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.5
|281.70
|Euro
|EUR
|301
|304
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|354
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.86
|751.86
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.68
|41.08
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.95
|917.95
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.34
|173.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.03
|735.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.76
|27.06
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.29
|324.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
