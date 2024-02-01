Pakistan Army rescues tourists stranded in Murree snowfall

MURREE – Dozens of tourists and vehicles stranded due to heavy snowfall in Murree have been safely transferred to safer locations by the Pakistan Army troops.

Due to heavy snowfall in Murree and surrounding areas, many tourists have stranded at various locations in the hill station. Pakistan Army conducted rescue operation and evacuated tourists from affected areas.

Heavy snowfall continues intermittently in Murree and adjacent areas, leading to the closure of several roads and causing difficulties for local residents and tourists.

☁️🌡️

Heavy snowfall overnight in Murree has led to unexpected conditions for unprepared visitors, resulting in overcrowding &lack of available accommodation. Travelers are advised to secure their bookings prior to arrival to avoid inconvenience. #Murree #Snowfall #Snow#selfish pic.twitter.com/8A7n1lCNXi — Mansoor Qaisar (@MansorQaisar) February 1, 2024

During the operation, hundreds of vehicles and stranded tourists were rescued from the surrounding areas of Murree.

In the operation, Pakistani Army personnel, along with essential supplies, are collaborating with local administrative authorities to clear routes.