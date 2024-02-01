Search

Web Desk
10:02 PM | 1 Feb, 2024
Fly Jinnah launches international operations with direct flights to Sharjah

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's private carrier, Fly Jinnah has announced to expand its network with flight operations to Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The budget airline announced on Thursday to start flight operations between Islamabad and Sharjah, venturing into international flight operations for the first time.

In this regard, the carrier has announced that the inaugural flight is scheduled to take off on February 17th.

The expansion has prompted the carrier to add two new Airbus A320 aircraft to its fleet, taking the number of aircraft to five.

“Fly Jinnah will connect both cities with non-stop double daily flights, offering customers seamless and convenient travel options. The new service will also provide customers in Islamabad with the opportunity for further connectivity via Sharjah Airport’s wide network,” said the airline in a statement.

It bears mentioning that Fly Jinnah currently connects five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, besides the newly launched destination Sharjah in the UAE.

Fly Jinnah was allowed to start international operations by the caretaker regime in October last year at the request of the aviation division which regulates and oversees the aviation industry in Pakistan.

Fly Jinnah has also made a mark in the aviation industry due to its punctuality. In a report published by the Civil Aviation Authority last year, the carrier grabbed the top slot in terms of being the most punctual airline with 87.93% flight punctuality rate.

The carrier is widely hailed by travelers owing to its comfort as well as the provision of a sky menu which allows more flexibility in terms of what to choose from from a range of multiple cuisines.

The airline is operated jointly by Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia Group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Web Desk

