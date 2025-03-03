Petroleum dealers call off strike after successful talks with govt

KARACHI – After negotiations with the federal government, petroleum dealers have withdrawn their strike call scheduled for tomorrow.

Talks were held between Petroleum Minister Dr Musadik Malik and leaders of the Petroleum Dealers Association, attended by OGRA’s chairman and officials from the Ministry of Petroleum.

Reports revealed that petroleum dealers opposed the proposal to deregulate fuel prices.

It was agreed that the Dealers Association would be fully consulted in the deregulation process of the petroleum sector.

The Petroleum Minister had previously announced the deregulation of oil sector prices. Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Petroleum Dealers Association confirmed that following the talks, the strike call had been canceled.