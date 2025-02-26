Petroleum Dealers Association announces nationwide petrol pump shutdown on March 4

KARACHI – The All Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association has announced the closure of petrol pumps across the country on March 4.

They stated that a crucial meeting with Federal Minister Musadik Malik will be held regarding the deregulation policy, expressing concerns about not being consulted. If their reservations are not addressed, petrol pumps will remain closed indefinitely from March 4.

Central Executive Committee leader Raza Abbas said they are willing to support Musadik Malik for the success of the deregulation policy but emphasized the need for consultation. He urged that deregulation should extend beyond fuel prices to the entire oil sector.

He also clarified that they have no ties with Abdul Sami Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association, adding that their association is registered with the Ministry of Commerce, while claiming the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association’s registration has been canceled.