KARACHI – The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has released the gas loadshedding schedule for Ramazan.

According to the SSGC spokesperson, gas will be supplied without interruption during Sehri and Iftar timings.

Gas will be available from 3:30 PM to 10:00 PM and again from 3:00 AM to 9:00 AM.

However, gas supply will be suspended from 9:00 AM to 3:30 PM and from 10:00 PM to 3:00 AM.