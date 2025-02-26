Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Shaniera Akram Furious Over False Reports Listing Wasim Akram Among Divorced Cricketers

Global cricket icon and former Pakistan captain, Wasim Akram, found himself wrongly listed among divorced cricketers — a claim that angered his wife, Shaniera Akram.

A social media page on platform X shared a list of 12 current and former cricketers from various countries, falsely labeling them as divorced. Shockingly, the names of Wasim Akram and Indian cricketer Anil Kumble, who have never been divorced, were included.

Shaniera Akram quickly noticed the post and didn’t hold back, calling out the platform for spreading misinformation. She reshared the post, criticizing it for lacking both context and credible facts, urging people to verify news before sharing.

It’s worth noting that Wasim Akram married Shaniera in 2013, and they have a daughter, Aiyla, born in 2014. Before that, Wasim was married to Huma Mufti in 1993, who sadly passed away in 2009.

As for Anil Kumble, he married Chetna Ramathirtha in 1999, adopting her daughter and having two children together.

