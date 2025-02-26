Saudi Supreme Court appeals citizens to spot Ramazan moon on Feb 28

RIYADH – The Saudi Supreme Court has urged the public to search for the Ramazan moon on the evening of February 28.

According to Arab media, the court instructed that if the crescent is sighted, witnesses should report it to the nearest court. The statement emphasized that the moon should be observed with the naked eye and testimonies must align with Islamic principles.

Witnesses may also submit their sightings to the Ruet Committee alongside the local court.

The final announcement regarding the moon sighting will be made after verification of testimonies.

Astronomers predict that Ramazan in Saudi Arabia is likely to begin on February 28, with the first day of fasting falling on March 1.

Notably, if confirmed, this would mark the first time in 30 years that the Islamic and Gregorian months start on the same date.