Security forces kill 30 terrorists in Sararogha IBO

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed 30 terrorists during an intelligence-based operation in the general area of Sararogha, South Waziristan, said ISPR.

According to the military’s media wing, “On 17 February 2025, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in general area Sararogha, South Waziristan District on the reported presence of Khwarij.”

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, 30 Khwarij were killed

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country, said ISPR.