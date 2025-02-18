Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan’s TikTok Community

LAHORE – In a grand celebration of creativity, TikTok hosted its prestigious Creator Awards 2024 in Lahore for the third time in Pakistan. This highly anticipated award recognizes the exceptional talent of Pakistani creators who have transformed digital content in the country.

The awards celebrated creators across a diverse range of categories, highlighting their creativity, impact, and ability to inspire millions through engaging and innovative content. This year, awards were presented in ten categories.

Saif Mujahid, Head of Content Operations, Pakistan at TikTok, said: “TikTok Creator Awards highlight the extraordinary creativity and skill of our Pakistani community on TikTok. We are thrilled to celebrate the creators who have not only entertained and educated us but also contributed to the dynamic and diverse digital culture. And hosting the event for the third time in Pakistan reflects our ongoing efforts to support and encourage local talent.”

The most prestigious awards Creator of the Year award went to Muhammad Ahmed aka Mr Battery (@mr_battery), while Abbas Bukhari (abbasbukhari) earned the title of Emerging Creator of the Year, and AzadChaiwala (@azadchaiwalaofficial) won the Social Impact Creator of the Year award, acknowledging their outstanding contributions and influence in the creator community.

Sid Rapper (@sidmr.rapper4) claimed the OG Creator of the Year award while Zunair Kamboh (@zunairkamboh) earned the title of Travel Creator of the Year. Usama Khan (@techusama) was recognized as Long Form/1min+ Content Creator of the Year.

In the realm of food, Amna Ashraf (@amnaashrafff) stood out and received the Food Creator of the Year award. Content creator Rida Naqqash (@ridakaghar) was honored as the Entertainment Creator of the Year. Abdul Rehman (@chaudhry_abdulrehman) with his trending fashion videos won the top Beauty and Fashion Creator of the Year award. The Video of the Year award went to Muhammad Sahil (@m.sahillll).

The winners were chosen by the TikTok community through in-app voting, where users cast their votes to support their favorite creators across all categories, and the entire process was conducted online. The creators with the most votes emerged as winners, ensuring a fair and engaging selection process that truly reflected the community’s voice.

TikTok Creator Awards 2024 celebrated the vibrant and creative community flourishing in Pakistan. The event reaffirmed TikTok’s commitment to empowering local creators and fostering a dynamic space for self-expression and meaningful connections.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

