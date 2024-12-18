11 terrorists gunned down in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Security forces eliminated 11 terrorists in three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the ISPR reported on Wednesday.

The operations, conducted on December 17-18, 2024, targeted terrorist hideouts across Tank, North Waziristan, and Mohmand districts.

In Tank, an intelligence-based operation (IBO) led to a firefight, resulting in the deaths of seven terrorists. Similarly, in Datta Khel, North Waziristan, two militants were killed during an IBO.

Another encounter in Mamad Gat, Mohmand district, saw security forces neutralize two more terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were seized from the militants, who were linked to various attacks against security forces and civilians.

“Sanitization operations are underway to ensure the complete elimination of remaining threats, as Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in eradicating terrorism,” stated the ISPR.