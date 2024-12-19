Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to Rupee – 19 December 2024

Pakistani Rupee rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal, and Dirham saw changes on December 19, 2024 Thursday in the open market.

1 USD is 277.65 Pakistani Rupees, 1 Euro is 289.75 PKR, 1 British Pound is 350.4 PKR, 1 Saudi Riyal is 73.7 PKR, and 1 UAE Dirham is 75.35 PKR.

The following rates are from the Forex Association of Pakistan and were last updated at 09:00 AM.

USD to PKR Rate Today

USD to PKR Rate Today In the open market US dollar was quoted at 277.6 for buying and 279.35 for selling. In interbank, the greenback settled at 277.91.