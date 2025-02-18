Passing-out parade of Basic Aviation Security Course held in Karachi

KARACHI – Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Mohammad Avais Dastgir attended the passing-out parade of the 52nd Basic Aviation Security Course and the 32nd Officer Basic Aviation Security Course.

The passing-out parade of the Airport Security Force’s Basic Aviation Security Course was held at the ASF Academy in Karachi.

A total of 655 newly recruited men and women underwent training in the Basic Aviation Security Course. During their training, recruits were not only taught modern aviation security methods but also put through physically demanding and challenging phases to prepare them for any difficult situation.

Lieutenant General Mohammad Avais Dastgir, Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), and Sitara-e-Imtiaz, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Upon his arrival, a general salute was presented by the parade.

The corps commander inspected the parade alongside Major General Adnan Asif Jah Shad, Director General of the Airport Security Force.

The chief guest awarded medals and prizes to the trainees who demonstrated exceptional performance.

Addressing the ceremony, he commended the efforts of the Airport Security Force in ensuring foolproof security at the country’s airports and maintaining peace and order. He also paid tribute to the martyrs of the Airport Security Force.

At the end, the core commander congratulated the recruits who completed their training and their families, expressing hope that they would prove to be a positive addition to the workforce of the Airport Security Force.