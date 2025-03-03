Eidul-Fitr 2025: Ruet members share expected date of Eid this year

ISLAMABAD – Ramadan 2025 is being observed in Pakistan with daily fasting and regular prayers and now anticipation for Eidul Fitr is also building with each passing day.

Eidul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated across Pakistan on March 31, 2025, Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council member said, adding that Shawwal crescent will be visible in most regions of the country on March 30 which is Sunday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council said Shawwal moon will born on Saturday, March 29, and by Sunday eve, the crescent will be over 26 hours old, and will visible to human eye. The crescent must be at least 18 hours old at sunset – a condition that will be easily met across Pakistan on March 30.

Eidul Fitr Holidays in Pakistan 2025

Pakistanis are looking at potential week-long break for Eid ul-Fitr in 2025, with the holidays expected to align with the weekend (Saturday and Sunday), offering a five-day break to enjoy the major festive ocassion.

With two additional holidays, the break could extend from March 29 to April 6, totaling nine days. The exact dates will be confirmed by Ruet-e-Hilal Committee before Ramadan.