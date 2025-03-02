Vegetable, fruit, and meat prices soar in Lahore as Ramadan begins

As Ramadan begins, residents of Lahore are facing an unprecedented surge in the prices of essential commodities, including vegetables, fruits, and meat. The sharp increase in costs has sparked widespread concern, with citizens calling on authorities to take immediate action against profiteering.

The price of staple vegetables has nearly doubled in some cases. Potatoes, which were previously available for Rs45 per kilogram, are now selling between Rs80 and Rs100. Onions have surged from Rs70 to Rs120 per kilogram, while tomatoes, previously priced at Rs40, are now being sold for Rs100. Similarly, garlic has seen a dramatic rise, reaching Rs800 per kilogram from its earlier price of Rs600. The price of ginger has jumped from Rs370 to Rs600 per kilogram. Other vegetables, including bell peppers, okra, and bitter gourd, are also selling at significantly higher prices, ranging from Rs100 to Rs300 per kilogram.

Fruits, a staple for iftar meals, have also become increasingly unaffordable. Apples are now being sold at Rs400 per kilogram, while bananas cost Rs300 per dozen. The price of dates, an essential food item for breaking the fast, has soared to Rs1,000 per kilogram. Melons, a popular fruit during the holy month, are priced between Rs250 and Rs300 each.

The meat market has witnessed a similar surge. Chicken is now priced at Rs625 per kilogram, while mutton has reached a staggering Rs2,500 per kilogram. Beef prices have also risen sharply, now selling at Rs1,200 per kilogram.

With inflationary pressures mounting at the start of Ramadan, citizens have urged the Punjab government to implement immediate measures to stabilize prices and ensure affordability of essential commodities during the holy month.