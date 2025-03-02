Six killed in firing over old enmity in Gujrat

GUJRAT – In a tragic incident in Miana Chak, a suburb of Gujrat, unidentified motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire on a car, killing six people inside.

Police and rescue teams reached the scene immediately. The deceased were aged between 25 to 35 years.

According to Gujrat police, the victims included 30-year-old Zahid Nazim, 26-year-old Mubashir, 30-year-old Zaneer, 33-year-old Javed Iqbal, 35-year-old Rukhsar, and an unidentified 26-year-old youth.

Police officials confirmed the attack was due to an old enmity, and investigations are underway from all angles.

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar took notice of the incident and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. He also directed DPO Gujrat to arrest the culprits immediately.

DPO Gujrat stated that senior police officers and forensic teams are present at the scene, evidence has been collected, and teams have been formed to arrest the suspects soon.