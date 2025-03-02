Price hike grips Karachi as Ramadan begins

KARACHI – With the arrival of Ramadan, Karachi witnesses a surge in prices as fruits, vegetables, and groceries are sold at inflated rates.

On the first day of Ramadan, the official price list was nowhere to be seen. Despite setting up formal complaint centers, the administration left citizens at the mercy of profiteers.

Fruit prices doubled overnight — melons jumped from Rs 60 to Rs 150 per kg, sapodilla from Rs 200 to Rs 400, and apples from Rs 300 to Rs 450. Bananas rose from Rs 100 to Rs 200 per dozen, while guavas surged from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per kg.

Vegetable prices also skyrocketed — capsicum went from Rs 200 to Rs 320 per kg, cabbage from Rs 100 to Rs 150, and green onions from Rs 200 to Rs 320.

Grocery prices broke official limits — gram flour, officially priced at Rs 275 per kg, was sold at Rs 360. Sugar saw a Rs 20 hike in a week, reaching Rs 170 per kg.

Premium white chickpeas were sold at Rs 450 per kg instead of Rs 350, while black chickpeas rose from Rs 255 to Rs 380 per kg.

Poultry prices remained high at Rs 700 per kg, while veal prices had already increased by Rs 100 per kg before Ramadan — bone-in veal now costs Rs 1,200 per kg and boneless Rs 1,600 per kg.