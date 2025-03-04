Three School Holidays announced amid extreme weather conditions; full details here

ISLAMABAD – All government and private schools have been closed for three days in Galiyat and Azad Jammu & Kashmir amid heavy snowfall in the region.

The decision to shut down schools comes as extreme weather conditions continue to affect travel and authorities put safety for students first.

In Galiyat, Abbottabad, all educational institutions will remain closed for next couple of days due to the ongoing heavy snowfall. As per announcement, schools in Birangli, Nagri Bala, Nathia Gali, Tajwal Pattan Kalan, Kokum, Namli Mira, and Khaira Gali will remain closed till March 7, 2024.

Besides Galiyat, schools in five districts of AJK, including in Neelum Valley, will also be closed due to blizzard. The weather-related closures aimed at ensuring safety of students, as the ongoing snowfall and freezing conditions have made travel hazardous. Meanwhile, PDMA and local administration are working to clear roads and restore normalcy.

Tourists stopped from entering Galiyat