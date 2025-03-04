Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Three School Holidays announced amid extreme weather conditions; full details here

Schools In Lahore Likely To Get Smog Holidays Amid Hazardous Aqi Levels

ISLAMABAD – All government and private schools have been closed for three days in Galiyat and Azad Jammu & Kashmir amid heavy snowfall in the region.

The decision to shut down schools comes as extreme weather conditions continue to affect travel and authorities put safety for students first.

In Galiyat, Abbottabad, all educational institutions will remain closed for next couple of days due to the ongoing heavy snowfall. As per announcement, schools in Birangli, Nagri Bala, Nathia Gali, Tajwal Pattan Kalan, Kokum, Namli Mira, and Khaira Gali will remain closed till March 7, 2024.

Besides Galiyat, schools in five districts of AJK, including in Neelum Valley, will also be closed due to blizzard. The weather-related closures aimed at ensuring safety of students, as the ongoing snowfall and freezing conditions have made travel hazardous. Meanwhile, PDMA and local administration are working to clear roads and restore normalcy.

Tourists stopped from entering Galiyat

The district administration banned tourist entry into Galiyat due to heavy snowfall. Authorities advised travelers to avoid unnecessary trips to the area.

Galiyat Development Authority and district police are enforcing the restriction. Tourists in the region have been urged to contact the district administration in case of emergencies.

Tourists barred from entering Galiyat due to heavy snowfall

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today – 4 March 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280 280.7
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search