South Africa qualify for semi-final after defeating West Indies in T20 World Cup 2024

South Africa defeated West Indies by 3 wickets, securing their place in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The 50th match of the mega event was held at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

South Africa chased the target of 123 runs in the final over of the match which was reduced to 17 overs after the rain.

South Africa won the toss and chose to field first. Batting first, West Indies scored 135 runs for 8 wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

West Indies lost their first wicket for just 2 runs as Shai Hope was dismissed without scoring. Kyle Mayers scored 35 runs, while Nicholas Pooran managed just 1 run.

Roston Chase played a crucial role in reaching the total with a brilliant half-century, scoring 52 runs off 42 balls, including 2 sixes and 3 fours. Andre Russell was out for 15 runs.

For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi took 3 wickets, while Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj, and Kagiso Rabada each claimed one wicket.

Squads:

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell (captain), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi