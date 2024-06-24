Pakistani women embark on historic first ascent of K2

GILGIT – For the first time, a six-member team of Pakistani women climbers embarked on a historic expedition on Monday to scale K2, the world’s second-highest peak.
The team includes seasoned climbers Anum Uzair from Lahore, sisters Amina Hanif and Siddiqa Hanif from Hushe Valley in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Ghanche district, Bibi Afzoon and Sultana Nasab from Hunza, and Shama Baqir.
Organized by Imagine Climb, a mountain trekking and climbing company led by renowned Pakistani mountaineer Sirbaz Khan, the 45-day expedition is sponsored by the Pakistan Army. Khan, who has ascended 11 of the world’s 14 highest peaks, will guide the all-women team through their journey.
“All preparations for the expedition are complete,” Khan confirmed.
“Being part of an all-women team is incredibly empowering, it feels like we’re breaking barriers and challenging societal norms,” said Anum Uzair, the expedition’s co-leader.
Known as the “Savage Mountain,” K2 in Pakistan’s northern Gilgit-Baltistan region is often considered a more daunting challenge than Mount Everest. The mountain has claimed many lives in the quest to reach its summit.
Uzair, who with her husband Ahmed Uzair became the first Pakistani couple to summit Nepal’s Mount Manaslu in September 2023, expressed her long-standing fascination with K2.
In preparation, the team underwent a week-long climbing training at Sadpara Mountaineering School earlier this month. Uzair emphasized the importance of this training, noting that extreme weather and high-altitude sickness are significant challenges.
Amina Hanif, granddaughter of the late legendary Pakistani climber Little Karim, expressed her familiarity with mountaineering due to her family’s background.
Hanif, however, acknowledged the dangers of the “Bottleneck,” a notorious and perilous section on K2’s climbing route.
Hanif urged Pakistani men to support the women in their lives and help them achieve their aspirations.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.7
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|294.3
|297.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|352
|355.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.85
|73.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.98
|748.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.7
|917.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.75
|731.75
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.21
|317.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.