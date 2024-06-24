7 killed in synagogue, church attacks in Russia’s Dagestan

According to foreign media reports, unidentified armed individuals set fire to two churches and a Jewish synagogue in Dagestan, Russia.

The attackers also opened fire at a police checkpoint, resulting in the deaths of 7 people and injuries to 13 others.

Local officials reported that the deceased included a church pastor and 6 police officers, while among the injured were 12 police officers.

Russian media stated that two attackers were killed in a police counter-operation.

The Russian Investigative Committee has initiated a criminal investigation into these acts of terrorism.