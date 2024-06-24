Search

Punjab on high alert ahead of predicted heavy monsoon rains

Web Desk
12:39 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
Punjab on high alert ahead of predicted heavy monsoon rains

LAHORE – In response to forecasts of “moderate to very heavy rains” during this year’s monsoon, the Punjab government has issued a high alert.

This action followed a weather advisory from the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) warning of “more than normal rains.”

On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has directed all relevant departments to remain vigilant as heavy showers are anticipated.

Starting in the first week of July, monsoon rains are expected to impact several parts of Punjab. The PDMA forecasted 15 to 55 millimeters of rainfall in the Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala divisions. In contrast, the Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur divisions are expected to experience lighter and shorter rain spells.

Monsoon activity is predicted to continue in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, and Faisalabad divisions, with 25-35mm of rain expected. Isolated showers are also anticipated in the Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur Divisions. While upper Punjab will see significant rainfall, central and southern Punjab will experience a decrease as the monsoon weakens.

The advisory indicated expected rainfall of 15-25mm in the mentioned areas. Heavy rains of 50-70mm could lead to flooding in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad divisions, and hill torrents in DG Khan Division. Moderate to heavy rains are also forecast for the Sahiwal, Multan, and Bahawalpur divisions.

The PDMA warned that the expected heavy rains could increase water flows in local streams and rivers, leading to potential riverine and flash flooding in vulnerable areas. Very heavy downpours may trigger hill torrents in DG Khan, Rajanpur, and areas along the Sulaiman range.

Urban flooding is also a concern in vulnerable cities across the province, while landslides could occur in parts of Murree.

