Search

Pakistan

Pakistan Faces Milk Crisis: Urgent Need to Ban Sale of Loose Milk and move to Packaged Milk

Web Desk
02:08 PM | 24 Jun, 2024
Pakistan Faces Milk Crisis: Urgent Need to Ban Sale of Loose Milk and move to Packaged Milk

Milk is a vital source of nutrition, particularly essential for children, the elderly, and pregnant women, due to its comprehensive nutrient profile.

However, in Pakistan, milk consumption is fraught with severe issues of contamination and adulteration, turning it into a significant health hazard. Alarmingly, 90% of the population relies on loose milk sourced from gawalas or home delivery systems.

This loose milk frequently fails to comply with Pakistan’s food safety standards, posing a substantial risk to public health. Despite numerous health related public service messages by the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) highlighting this issue, there has been no substantial action taken by governmental bodies to ban sale of loose milk as through continuous research it is proven to be unfit for human consumption while most of it still reaches the general public posing a serious health risk. 

Loose milk adulterated with water is usually contaminated and unclean, significantly diluting its nutritional value. Additionally, this milk is highly susceptible to bacterial infections due to inadequate hygiene practices at farms, where cleanliness is not maintained, and sanitation standards are grossly neglected.

The milk is typically stored and transported in unclean containers, further increasing the risk of contamination. Moreover, various harmful chemicals are often added to the milk to artificially enhance its thickness and foam, which poses additional health risks to consumers. A significant concern is the presence of aflatoxins, dangerous fungi that can cause liver cancer. These fungi enter the milk supply through substandard animal fodder and cannot be eradicated by traditional boiling methods most commonly done at home. 

In stark contrast, packaged milk offers a clean and safe alternative. It is free from bacterial contamination and other forms of adulteration, as it undergoes Ultra High Temperature (UHT) treatment and processes that eliminate harmful pathogens. Packaged milk is also subjected to stringent quality control measures, with packaged milk companies conducting up to numerous tests to ensure its safety and quality.

This type of milk is guaranteed to be free from aflatoxins, thanks to rigorous monitoring and high standards in animal feed. The quality of packaged milk is maintained through a cold chain that extends from milking to packaging, ensuring that the milk remains fresh and uncontaminated throughout the process. The globally accepted Ultra High Temperature (UHT) process kills all bacteria, and the six-layered tetra packaging prevents exposure to light, sunlight, and air, hence keeping milk fresh and retaining the milk's true quality.

Transitioning to packaged milk is crucial for safeguarding public health in Pakistan just as how it was done decades ago in all countries. It’s a proven global health standard of milk supply.  Authorities must enforce a ban on sale of loose milk and promote the widespread availability and consumption of packaged milk. This shift will align Pakistan with global health and safety standards, ensuring a healthier future for everybody by providing them with safe, nutritious, and uncontaminated milk.    

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

03:38 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

LPG prices increase by Rs50 per kilogram

02:58 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Sarim Burney hospitalized amid child trafficking charges

02:08 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Faces Milk Crisis: Urgent Need to Ban Sale of Loose Milk and ...

01:08 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Couple found dead in Lahore

11:06 AM | 24 Jun, 2024

Pakistani women embark on historic first ascent of K2

10:27 AM | 24 Jun, 2024

Supreme Court resumes hearing on SIC plea against denial of reserved ...

Pakistan

11:15 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Swat mob lynching incident: Who is behind the latest blasphemy case ...

05:56 PM | 21 Jun, 2024

Thieves steal entire mobile tower in Larkana village

08:43 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Pakistani city bans e-cigarettes, vapes for 60 days

11:29 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

State Dept releases report on Pakistani women officers receiving ...

09:04 AM | 22 Jun, 2024

Five Pakistan Army troops martyred in Kurram IED blast

11:58 PM | 23 Jun, 2024

National Assembly passes resolution against mob lynchings in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

03:54 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Canada ends major Post Graduation Work Permit loophole: Details inside

Gold & Silver

03:28 PM | 22 Jun, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs1,400 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 24 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 24, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.7 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 294.3 and selling rate is 297.9 while British Pound rate is 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal at 72.85.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.7 280.85
Euro EUR 294.3 297.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.85 73.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.98 748.98
Canadian Dollar CAD 202 204
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.7 917.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.98 172.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.75 731.75
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.53 77.23
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.68 26.98
Swiss Franc CHF 315.21 317.71
Thai Bhat THB 7.59 7.74

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: